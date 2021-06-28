Second location in Hamburg will provide additional high-speed IP transit options for ISPs and enterprises throughout Germany's second largest city

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone announced today that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Internet Port Hamburg (IPHH). The new PoP is located at Wendenstrasse 408, Hamburg, Germany.

IPHH is a full-service provider, offering server hosting and housing, domain management and solutions and consulting for all IT topics, as well as profound support for Linux. This main IPHH data center is strategically located to provide reliable service to customers in and around this German economic center. This PoP is Hurricane Electric's second location in Hamburg. It will provide enterprises in the Greater Hamburg area with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

As the second-largest city in Germany, which has the fourth-largest national economy in the world, Hamburg is flourishing with business. It is home to numerous established IT companies, along with many robust startups. In 2017, Hamburg was dubbed the German capital for starting a business, outstripping Berlin. The city is a powerhouse of both German and European economies, with an impressive employment rate of 92.1%.

Customers of IPHH and those in and around Hamburg now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with more than 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

"Hurricane Electric is thrilled to open a second location in Hamburg," said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. "This PoP will help satisfy the growing bandwidth needs of customers of IPHH and throughout this region."

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected more than 250 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 9,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a PoP in Australia. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210627005078/en/

Contacts:

Media

Adam Waitkunas

Milldam Public Relations

adam.waitkunas@milldampr.com

(978) 828-8304