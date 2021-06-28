The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.06.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 28.06.2021Aktien1 HK0000746575 Yuexiu Services Group Ltd.2 US4432012072 Howmet Aerospace Inc.3 FR0014003VY4 Hydrogene De France4 BE0974387194 TheraVet S.A.5 US96951A1043 Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.6 KYG2581M1078 Crystal Peak Acquisition7 US00212V1052 ASOS PLC8 US85208T1079 Sprinklr Inc.9 US10949T1097 BrightSpire Capital Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 FR0014004AF5 Air France-KLM S.A.2 XS2357132849 Fortune Star [BVI] Ltd.3 DE000BLB9PN3 Bayerische Landesbank4 DE000A3E5U71 INDUSTRIA WOHNEN GmbH5 XS2356059613 Korea Housing Finance Corp. [KHFC]6 DE000LB2BFV2 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg7 AT0000A2RZH2 Oberbank AG8 GB00BMZ1JF92 Sustainable Capital PLC9 GB00BMZ1JD78 Sustainable Capital PLC10 US05971KAK51 Banco Santander S.A.11 US207597EN17 Connecticut Light & Power Co.12 US639057AD02 NatWest Group PLC13 US302154DK23 The Export-Import Bank of Korea14 FR0014004AE8 Air France-KLM S.A.15 DE000A289NQ8 Brandenburg, Land16 XS2010028004 InPost S.A.17 USP71340AD81 Nemak S.A.B. de C.V.18 XS2349786835 Paprec Holding S.A.19 US302154DJ59 The Export-Import Bank of Korea20 DE000HLB2425 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale21 IE00BN76Y761 HANetf ICAV-U.S. Global Jets UCITS ETF22 IE00BLCH4S17 HANetf ICAV-iClima Distributed Renewable Energy UCITS ETF