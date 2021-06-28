The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.06.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 28.06.2021
Aktien
1 HK0000746575 Yuexiu Services Group Ltd.
2 US4432012072 Howmet Aerospace Inc.
3 FR0014003VY4 Hydrogene De France
4 BE0974387194 TheraVet S.A.
5 US96951A1043 Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.
6 KYG2581M1078 Crystal Peak Acquisition
7 US00212V1052 ASOS PLC
8 US85208T1079 Sprinklr Inc.
9 US10949T1097 BrightSpire Capital Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 FR0014004AF5 Air France-KLM S.A.
2 XS2357132849 Fortune Star [BVI] Ltd.
3 DE000BLB9PN3 Bayerische Landesbank
4 DE000A3E5U71 INDUSTRIA WOHNEN GmbH
5 XS2356059613 Korea Housing Finance Corp. [KHFC]
6 DE000LB2BFV2 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
7 AT0000A2RZH2 Oberbank AG
8 GB00BMZ1JF92 Sustainable Capital PLC
9 GB00BMZ1JD78 Sustainable Capital PLC
10 US05971KAK51 Banco Santander S.A.
11 US207597EN17 Connecticut Light & Power Co.
12 US639057AD02 NatWest Group PLC
13 US302154DK23 The Export-Import Bank of Korea
14 FR0014004AE8 Air France-KLM S.A.
15 DE000A289NQ8 Brandenburg, Land
16 XS2010028004 InPost S.A.
17 USP71340AD81 Nemak S.A.B. de C.V.
18 XS2349786835 Paprec Holding S.A.
19 US302154DJ59 The Export-Import Bank of Korea
20 DE000HLB2425 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
21 IE00BN76Y761 HANetf ICAV-U.S. Global Jets UCITS ETF
22 IE00BLCH4S17 HANetf ICAV-iClima Distributed Renewable Energy UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 28.06.2021
Aktien
1 HK0000746575 Yuexiu Services Group Ltd.
2 US4432012072 Howmet Aerospace Inc.
3 FR0014003VY4 Hydrogene De France
4 BE0974387194 TheraVet S.A.
5 US96951A1043 Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.
6 KYG2581M1078 Crystal Peak Acquisition
7 US00212V1052 ASOS PLC
8 US85208T1079 Sprinklr Inc.
9 US10949T1097 BrightSpire Capital Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 FR0014004AF5 Air France-KLM S.A.
2 XS2357132849 Fortune Star [BVI] Ltd.
3 DE000BLB9PN3 Bayerische Landesbank
4 DE000A3E5U71 INDUSTRIA WOHNEN GmbH
5 XS2356059613 Korea Housing Finance Corp. [KHFC]
6 DE000LB2BFV2 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
7 AT0000A2RZH2 Oberbank AG
8 GB00BMZ1JF92 Sustainable Capital PLC
9 GB00BMZ1JD78 Sustainable Capital PLC
10 US05971KAK51 Banco Santander S.A.
11 US207597EN17 Connecticut Light & Power Co.
12 US639057AD02 NatWest Group PLC
13 US302154DK23 The Export-Import Bank of Korea
14 FR0014004AE8 Air France-KLM S.A.
15 DE000A289NQ8 Brandenburg, Land
16 XS2010028004 InPost S.A.
17 USP71340AD81 Nemak S.A.B. de C.V.
18 XS2349786835 Paprec Holding S.A.
19 US302154DJ59 The Export-Import Bank of Korea
20 DE000HLB2425 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
21 IE00BN76Y761 HANetf ICAV-U.S. Global Jets UCITS ETF
22 IE00BLCH4S17 HANetf ICAV-iClima Distributed Renewable Energy UCITS ETF
SPRINKLR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de