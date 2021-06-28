STREAMWIDE: Hub One chooses Streamwide to optimize the use of its private professional 4G/5G network on the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport platform

Hub One chooses Streamwide to optimize the use of its private professional 4G/5G network on the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport platform

_ Hub One, an operator of digital technologies for businesses, has called on STREAMWIDE, a major player in the critical communications market for 20 years, to switch its mobile terminals in the Paris airports to its new private professional 4G/5G network. Through this network, airport professionals will benefit from enriched and dedicated private communications, and will be able to exchange information in an optimal way. This choice is part of the launch of Hub One's professional 4G/5G mobile services at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, following the opening of Paris-Orly a few weeks ago.

In January 2020, ARCEP awarded Hub One professional 4G/5G frequencies at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget airports. The deployment of this very high-speed professional network is part of the development of the smart airport, which aims to improve the fluidity and security of operations as well as the travelers' customer experience.

In order to take full advantage of these new frequencies, Hub One had to migrate its entire fleet of mobile and portable terminals - using a dedicated Tetra PMR* network - to its new network. In this context, the group called upon STREAMWIDE and its team on mission solution to perform the switch from the Tetra PMR network to the professional 4G/5G network.

While the old Tetra PMR network only allowed airport professionals to receive messages and communicate by voice via walkie-talkies, STREAMWIDE and Hub One's professional 4G/5G network will give them the ability to exchange a multitude of enriched data on different media. Indeed, they will have unified access to all voice, data and MCPTT** services, and will be able to share photos, videos and documents in addition to traditional voice and message communication.

They will be able to receive data in real time on all types of media (tablets, smartphones and computers) and to set up reliable information feedback systems. In addition, all of their exchanges will be centralized and secure; the STREAMWIDE solution for Hub One has been audited and authorized by the ANSSI, the French National Agency for Information Systems Security.

STREAMWIDE's solution also enables Hub One to interconnect airport terminals with the information systems of their companies, thus facilitating the transmission of information.

In addition, the team on mission application, regularly updated by STREAMWIDE to improve the user experience, adjusts to the interfaces of the organizations which can then optimize its use according to their needs.

"The development of the smart airport is a priority for us and it is in this objective that we launched the deployment of a professional private 4G/5G network on the airport platforms of Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Le Bourget and Orly. Our collaboration with STREAMWIDE is part of this dynamic and will enable us to offer airport operators optimal connectivity for their critical communications", explains Henri Tallon, Director of the Telecom Division at Hub One.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Hub One and to be able to offer our services on one of the first private 4G/5G business networks opened in France. Companies at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport platform will be able to benefit from a reliable and secure tool, and thus work efficiently to continuously improve the travel experience," said Pascal Beglin, CEO at STREAMWIDE.

*PMR: private mobile radio network

** MCPTT: Mission Critical Push to Talk

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

About Hub One:

Hub One is the digital technology operator for companies and public organizations. As a key player in digital transformation in constrained environments, Hub One relies on its three areas of expertise: broadband connectivity, business software and cybersecurity. Hub One offers the best technologies through proven solutions adapted to the needs and uses of professionals.

With more than 10 regional agencies and 570 employees serving more than 5,000 customers on a daily basis, Hub One generated a turnover of 136 million euros in 2020. Hub One is a member of the ADP Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aéroports de Paris SA.

Press Contacts Hub One:

Grayling Agency: Manuel Chaplet / Sonia Bonvalet - tel: 01 55 30 71 00 / 80 99 - hubone@grayling.com

Hub One: Séverine Vilbert - severine.vilbert@hubone.fr / Bérengère d'Heucqueville - b.dheucqueville@hubone.fr

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its Team on mission (mission critical) and Team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses. These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group discussions, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Based in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - ALSTW FR0010528059.

For more information, http://www.streamwide.com and visit our LinkedIn pages @streamwide and Twitter @streamwide.

Contacts

Pascal Beglin | Olivier Truelle Grégoire Saint-Marc Vivien Ferran Président Directeur Général | DAF Investor Relations Press Relations T +33 1 70 22 01 01 T +33 1 53 67 36 94 T +33 1 53 67 36 34 investisseur@streamwide.com streamwide@actus.fr vferran@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l5tyZseYlmzJxpxsk5hqbJaVa2tnxZKcmGOWyWZraMmWnJ9hnW6SZsqZZm9qnWpo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-69852-cp_sw_hubone_projet-adp-vf_eng.pdf