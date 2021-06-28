Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) will invest around 70 million euros to build a state-of-the-art gases plant in Wuhan, Central China, to supply a major memory chipmaker. Air Liquide has been producing ultra-pure industrial gases for this leading Chinese high-tech company for more than 12 years.

Air Liquide will build, own and operate this ultra-high purity industrial gas plant,which has been designed leveraging the Group's latest state-of-the-art technology. This facility will produce 52,000 Nm3 of nitrogen per hour, as well as oxygen and argon among other ultra-high purity gases, and is planned to be operational in 2022.

Secured by a new long-term supply agreement with this major memory chipmaker, this contract will more generally allow Air Liquide to support the growth of the semiconductor sector in the Wuhan basin. In recent years the city of Wuhan has been actively supporting the development of a high-tech hub, particularly for the NAND flash memory chips industry.

François Abrial, Member of the Air Liquide Group's Executive Committee supervising Asia Pacific, said: "Wuhan, where Air Liquide has been present since 2007, is a key electronics basin for the Group. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with our client, a flash memory leader we have been successfully collaborating with for more than 12 years. This new production facility will strengthen Air Liquide's position in China and support the growth momentum of the Group's Electronics activities in the country."

Air Liquide China

Air Liquide in China operates nearly 120 plants and employs close to 5,000 employees. With a strong presence in the key coastal industrial areas, Air Liquide is now expanding into the center, south and west. Its main business activities include industrial and medical gas operations, Engineering Construction (designing, manufacturing and installing air separation units/hydrogen facilities), as well as Innovation activities.

Air Liquide Electronics

Generating €2,001 million in revenue in 2020, the Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a world reference in designing, manufacturing and supplying ultra high purity gases and advanced materials for this industry. The Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a long-term partner providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the semiconductors, photovoltaics and flat-panel displays markets. Close to 4,300 employees worldwide are dedicated to providing the working agility and reliability our customers need.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

