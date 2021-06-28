India's Reliance Industries has announced plans to invest $8.1 billion over the next three years to build gigafactories for solar, energy storage, electrolyzers, and fuel cells.From pv magazine India Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in Indian, has revealed that his company, Reliance Industries, will enter the new energy business. The company has aggressive plans to manufacture and fully integrate critical components spanning every stage of the solar supply chain, advanced energy storage, hydrogen production, and fuel cells. Ambani said the company plans to invest $ 8.1 billion) to set up four ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...