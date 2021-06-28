Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Infrea AB (354/21)

At the request of Infrea AB, the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. As from June 29, 2021, the
shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is today on June 28, 2021.



Short name:   INFREA   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0010600106
----------------------------
Order book ID: 154032   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
