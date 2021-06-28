First North Denmark: Wirtek A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Wirtek A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 June 2021. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0060040913 ------------------------------------------------- Name: Wirtek ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 6,902,412 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 343,500 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 7,245,912 shares ------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 3.87 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.15 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 34955 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: WIRTEK ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Per Vestergaard, Certified Advisor, CDI Global, Phone: +45 2176 4317 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003764