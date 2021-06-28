Switzerland's leading telecoms company and IT services provider to use AWS's proven and broad infrastructure and cloud capabilities to power its 5G network, increase operational efficiency, and fuel innovation

Swisscom plans to use the forthcoming AWS Europe (Zurich) Region to provide its customers greater choice in storing and processing their data in-country, while enabling them to deliver real-time services with the lowest latency

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Swisscom (SMI: SCMN) has selected AWS as its preferred public cloud provider for its enterprise IT. Swisscom is pursuing a cloud-first strategy and will use AWS to increase IT agility, drive operational efficiencies, and accelerate time to market for new information and communications technology (ICT) features and services. As part of its overall digital transformation, Swisscom will migrate to AWS a wide range of core applications that power its enterprise resource planning, operational support system (OSS), business support system (BSS), analytics, contact center, and communications provisioning workloads. Swisscom will also leverage AWS's proven infrastructure and breadth and depth of services to explore how it can build a reliable, scalable, secure, and cost-effective 5G Core in the cloud that would enable rapid development and deployment of new 5G services for its customers.

Swisscom is the largest telecoms company in Switzerland and one of the country's leading IT services providers. By transforming parts of its internal IT on AWS, Swisscom aims to reduce complexity, gain greater efficiency, and scale on demand to seamlessly deliver new innovations for its customers. Swisscom will use AWS's comprehensive set of analytics, machine learning, containers, database, and storage services to modernize its applications. In addition, Swisscom engineers and developers will be able to automate hardware provisioning, database setup, patching, and backups, as well as deploy new applications in minutes.

Across the company, Swisscom will evolve their current data pipeline into a cloud-based Data Mesh, making use of AWS's advanced analytics offerings, such as Amazon Kinesis for scalable and durable real-time data streaming. The company will also leverage AWS Glue for a serverless data integration service that makes it easy to discover, prepare, and combine data for analytics, machine learning, and application development, as well as Amazon Redshift for data warehousing. By moving to an AWS-powered Data Mesh, Swisscom engineers can use the tools and interface that best suit each project, negate the cost and overhead of legacy solutions, and accelerate the time to market for new digital products, such as TV and online services that leverage AWS machine learning to deliver greater personalization.

Through the collaboration with AWS, Swisscom will also explore migrating from a 5G network built on current infrastructure to a new standalone 5G network powered by a cloud-native 5G Core-the architecture that aggregates and directs traffic flow across the network. As envisioned, Swisscom's 5G Core will run on a hybrid cloud infrastructure with Swisscom infrastructure, AWS Outposts, and in the AWS Europe (Zurich) Region launching in 2022. (AWS Outposts extend AWS infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to virtually any on-premises facility, such as the factory floor or a 5G base station.) Running the planned cloud-native 5G Core will enable Swisscom to reduce operating costs, increase reliability and scalability by virtualizing and automating network functions, and accelerate deployment of new features and applications to customers.

"AWS contributes to the technological foundation and agility we need to unlock new growth potential by transforming our IT services and delivering robust 5G communications that meet the needs of our enterprise and consumer customers," said Christoph Aeschlimann, CTIO of Swisscom. "We expect 5G to open the door for a host of specialized services. Having AWS by our side, with their proven infrastructure and unparalleled suite of cloud technologies, will help us innovate and grow at a rapid pace. Leveraging AWS, we are able to quickly build and run the applications that underpin our organization with low latency, reliability, and scalability, while meeting security and compliance requirements."

"The telecoms industry is turning to AWS to build more flexible, agile, and cost-effective networks in the cloud, capable of delivering reliable services at any scale while continuously improving the customer experience," said Adolfo Hernandez, Vice President of Telco Sales, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are thrilled to support Swisscom, Switzerland's leading communications provider, with our proven infrastructure and industry-leading services to accelerate their digital transformation. Our collaboration with Swisscom represents our long-term commitment to Switzerland, and we look forward to driving broad industry transformations for more European customers when we open our new region next year."

About Amazon Web Services

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 81 Availability Zones (AZs) within 25 geographic regions, with announced plans for 21 more Availability Zones and seven more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, and Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Swisscom

Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence on the Italian market in the guise of Fastweb. To the end of the 1st Quarter 2021 over 19,000 employees generated sales of CHF 2,803 million. It is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland's most sustainable and innovative companies.

