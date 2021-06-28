Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen BankInvest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 29 June 2021. ISIN DK0061540937 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name BankInvest Emerging Markets Korte Obligationer A ---------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 228966 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name BAIKOA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003772