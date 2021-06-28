Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2021 | 11:29
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen BankInvest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 29 June 2021. 



ISIN      DK0061540937                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name      BankInvest Emerging Markets Korte Obligationer A
----------------------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  228966                     
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name   BAIKOA                     
----------------------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                       
----------------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003772
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.