Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H886 ISIN: SE0001105511 Ticker-Symbol: Z03 
Frankfurt
28.06.21
09:11 Uhr
2,610 Euro
+0,540
+26,09 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZETADISPLAY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZETADISPLAY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2021 | 12:29
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ZetaDisplay AB ges observationsstatus / ZetaDisplay AB receives observation status (137/21)

Idag, den 28 juni 2021, offentliggjorde Hanover Active Equity Fund II S.C.A.
SICAV-RAIF, genom Alpha Acquisition AB, ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till
aktieägarna i ZetaDisplay AB. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
ZetaDisplay AB (ZETA, ISIN-kod SE0001105511, orderboks-ID 81310) ska ges
observationsstatus. 



Today, June 28, 2021, Hanover Active Equity Fund II S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF, through
Alpha Acquisition AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in
ZetaDisplay AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
ZetaDisplay AB (ZETA, ISIN code SE0001105511, order book ID 81310) shall be
given observation status. 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ZETADISPLAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.