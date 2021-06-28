Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ZetaDisplay AB ges observationsstatus / ZetaDisplay AB receives observation status (137/21)

Idag, den 28 juni 2021, offentliggjorde Hanover Active Equity Fund II S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF, genom Alpha Acquisition AB, ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i ZetaDisplay AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i ZetaDisplay AB (ZETA, ISIN-kod SE0001105511, orderboks-ID 81310) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, June 28, 2021, Hanover Active Equity Fund II S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF, through Alpha Acquisition AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in ZetaDisplay AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ZetaDisplay AB (ZETA, ISIN code SE0001105511, order book ID 81310) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB