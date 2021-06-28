Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
28.06.2021 | 12:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: VIRALA AQUISITION COMPANY OYJ ON 29 JUNE 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 JUNE 2021 SHARES

LISTING ON THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: VIRALA AQUISITION COMPANY OYJ
ON 29 JUNE 2021 

The C-shares of Virala Acquisition Company Oyj will be listed on the SPAC
segment of regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki on Tuesday 29 June 2021. 

Basic information on C-shares of Virala Acquisition Company Oyj as of 29 June
2021: 



Trading code: VACSPAC

Issuer code: VAC

ISIN-code: FI4000507488

LEI code: 743700JHE9365SIHRE72

Orderbook id: 227936

Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181

MIC: XHEL

Number of shares: 10 780 000

Listing date on the SPAC segment: 29 June 2021



Industry: 30 Financials

ICB Supersector: 3020 Financial Services

Market Cap Segment: Small Cap

Managing director: Johannes Schulman

Address: Unioninkatu 7 B 15

        FI-00130 Helsinki

        FINLAND

Phone: +358 50 357 5566

Internet: https://virala.fi/fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
