Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: VIRALA AQUISITION COMPANY OYJ ON 29 JUNE 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 JUNE 2021 SHARES LISTING ON THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: VIRALA AQUISITION COMPANY OYJ ON 29 JUNE 2021 The C-shares of Virala Acquisition Company Oyj will be listed on the SPAC segment of regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki on Tuesday 29 June 2021. Basic information on C-shares of Virala Acquisition Company Oyj as of 29 June 2021: Trading code: VACSPAC Issuer code: VAC ISIN-code: FI4000507488 LEI code: 743700JHE9365SIHRE72 Orderbook id: 227936 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 10 780 000 Listing date on the SPAC segment: 29 June 2021 Industry: 30 Financials ICB Supersector: 3020 Financial Services Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Johannes Schulman Address: Unioninkatu 7 B 15 FI-00130 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 50 357 5566 Internet: https://virala.fi/fi Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260