Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has released a new Splunk application for its DEFEND continuous authentication product.

DEFEND offers identity assurance and compromise detection, alerting IT security personnel to potential threats in real time. The platform runs invisibly, providing continuous identity detection and endpoint visibility in the background, as users work. This enables DEFEND to augment existing multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions while enhancing security awareness and reducing friction.





Pull DEFEND's continuous authentication data into Splunk and use powerful Plurilock tools to analyze and act on data

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7288/88704_79db6a9054a098e4_002full.jpg

The application will enable users of the Splunk security incident and event management (SIEM) platform to leverage Plurilock's DEFEND product as an identity and risk signal in their existing SIEM environment, combining these two cutting-edge cybersecurity tools to enable real-time SIEM analysis and action based on DEFEND signals. The application also uses DEFEND data to continuously enrich and contextualize other SIEM data with real-time identity information, making it more accurate and actionable for organizations when risk events occur.





See compromise events and periods of credential misuse and impersonation clearly, from the beginning to the end of the event

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7288/88704_79db6a9054a098e4_003full.jpg

"Security operations center (SOC) analysts are frequently the most junior cybersecurity employees, and arming them with the tools to identify relevant, high-fidelity signals of account compromise can save them time and be key in quickly identifying breaches," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Plurilock's new Splunk app enriches SIEM data to reduce alert load, increase visibility, and augment detection, response, and forensic tasks in powerful new ways. This platform integration aligns with our stated strategy of making it easier for our customers to use Plurilock products, which is a key corporate milestone we highlighted at the end of 2020."

The application and TA are available now. To access the application, contact Plurilock at sales@plurilock.com.

Plurilock will host a live virtual event on July 15th at 2 p.m. ET to demonstrate the new Splunk application and show how it is used with the DEFEND product. Register at https://www.plurilock.com/event/splunk-siem-and-defend-integration-presentation.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. Plurilock offers world-class cybersecurity solutions paired with AI-driven, cloud-friendly security technologies that deliver persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, the success of the Company in obtaining new or extended contracts or orders; the Company's ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; and unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

