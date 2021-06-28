DJ PJSC RusHydro: Hydroinvest purchases RusHydro's shares

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Hydroinvest purchases RusHydro's shares 28-Jun-2021 / 13:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hydroinvest purchases RusHydro's shares PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that it has received a notification from subsidiaries of RusHydro, confirming that JSC Hydroinvest (INN (TIN) 7814382859; OGRN (PSRN) 1077847558381) has purchased 422,168,010 RusHydro's ordinary shares (state registration number 1-01-55038-E of 22.02.2005; ISIN RU000A0JPKH7). As of June 25, 2021 JSC Hydroinvest held 3,852,259,324 ordinary shares in PJSC RusHydro, representing 0.88% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company. JSC Hydroinvest previously held 0.78% stake in PJSC RusHydro or 3,430,091,314 shares. The shares were acquired based on agreements concluded with companies of RusHydro Group: - 271,302,097 shares, representing 0.06% of the share capital in the Company were purchased from JSC Zaramagskiye HPPs, INN (TIN): 1505008701; - 73,093,031 shares, representing 0.02% of the share capital in the Company were purchased from PJSC FEEC, INN (TIN): 2723088770; - 48,511,631 shares, representing 0.01% of the share capital in the Company were purchased from JSC RAO ES of the East, INN (TIN): 2801133630; - 29,205,310 shares, representing 0.007% of the share capital in the Company were purchased from JSC ChirkeiGESstroi, INN (TIN): 0533001760; - 55,941 shares, representing 0.000013% of the share capital in the Company were purchased from PJSC Yakutskenergo, INN (TIN): 1435028701. The shares in the amount of 55,941, 102,298,341 and 319,813,728 were acquired on 17.06.2021, 23.06.2021 and 24.06.2021 respectively. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

