Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to the Flight Info API to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

OAG, a leading provider of air travel data and insights, today announced the availability of its Flight Info API in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store that provides applications and services for use on Azure. OAG customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Flight Info API is the latest product launch for OAG Metis, the company's Azure-powered open platform for enabling a combined and configurable view of high-value flight information. The API holds the richest version of OAG's schedules data, including unique seats data derived from a new data model. The API provides travel technology companies, online travel agencies (OTAs), metasearch, and other stakeholders in the travel management ecosystem access to data that can help them differentiate, react faster, and scale quicker.

"OAG's solutions-directly sold and marketed by Microsoft resellers around the world-provide broad-scale access to reliable flight information to our customers," said Nick Dearden, Chief Technology Officer at OAG. "OAG continues to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers access the most current flight information, now available in the Microsoft Azure cloud."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome OAG solutions to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About OAG

A leading global travel data provider, OAG has been powering growth and innovation in the air travel ecosystem since 1929. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, OAG has global operations in the United States, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania, and China. For more information, visit www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005030/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Chrissy Azevedo, Corporate Ink for OAG, pressoffice@oag.com