NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síminn hf. - Bill (SIMINN220107) admitted to trading on 29 June 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Síminn hf. 2 Org. no: 460207-0880 3 LEI 254900X9GQZM6UGXYF10 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) SIMINN220107 5 ISIN code IS0000033215 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R 7 FISN númer SIMINN/ZERO CPN B 20220107 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 1.540.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 1.540.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 15 Amortization type, if other One principal payment on maturity date 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 2021.06.29 19 First ordinary installment date 2022.01.07 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date 2022.01.07 23 Interest rate The bills are sold at a discount to their nominal amount and do not bear interest. 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Other 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 29.6.2021 32 First ordinary coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 34 Total number of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 Clean price quote: Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Nei 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to 2021.06.23 Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application for 2021.06.23 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading 2021.06.29 55 Order book ID SIMINN_220107 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond