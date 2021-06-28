Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2021 | 14:17
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síminn hf. - Bill (SIMINN220107) admitted to trading on 29 June 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                   Síminn hf.           
2  Org. no:                   460207-0880          
3  LEI                     254900X9GQZM6UGXYF10      
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)               SIMINN220107          
5  ISIN code                  IS0000033215          
6  CFI code                   D-Y-Z-U-X-R          
7  FISN númer                  SIMINN/ZERO CPN B 20220107   
8  Bonds/bills:                 Bills             
9  Total issued amount             1.540.000.000 kr.       
10 Total amount previously issued        0 kr.             
11 Amount issued at this time          1.540.000.000 kr.       
12 Denomination in CSD             20.000.000 kr.         
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange       Yes              
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type              Zero Coupon Bond        
15 Amortization type, if other         One principal payment on    
                         maturity date         
16 Currency                   ISK              
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                  2021.06.29           
19 First ordinary installment date       2022.01.07           
20 Total number of installments         1               
21 Installment frequency            1               
22 Maturity date                2022.01.07           
23 Interest rate                The bills are sold at a    
                         discount to their nominal   
                         amount and do not bear    
                         interest.           
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable    Other             
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest           Simple Interest        
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention             ACT/360            
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date              29.6.2021           
32 First ordinary coupon date                         
33 Coupon frequency                              
34 Total number of coupon payments                       
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price          Clean Price          
37 Clean price quote:              Full nominal          
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does   No               
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                   Nei              
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                 No               
46 Put option                  No               
47 Convertible                 No               
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)     N/A              
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD              Yes              
51 Securities depository            Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð    
52 Date of Application for Admission to     2021.06.23           
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of Application for     2021.06.23           
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to trading         2021.06.29           
55 Order book ID                SIMINN_220107         
56 Instrument subtype              Corporate Bonds        
57 Market                    Iceland Cash Bond Trading   
58 List population name             ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS      
59 Static volatility guards           No               
60 Dynamic volatility guards          No               
61 MiFIR identifier               BOND - Bonds          
62 Bond type                  CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
