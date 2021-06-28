Anzeige
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
WKN: A2QLVM ISIN: GB00BLF79495  
One Heritage Group plc: Exercise of Warrants and Total Voting Rights

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Exercise of Warrants and Total Voting Rights 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Exercise of Warrants and Total Voting Rights 
28-Jun-2021 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 June 2021 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company" or "One Heritage") 
Exercise of Warrants and Total Voting Rights 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, announces 
it has received a notice to exercise warrants of 600,000 new ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company (the "Warrant 
Shares"). 
The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants granted 17 December 2020. Subscription monies 
of GBP60,000 have been received by the Company in respect of the exercise. 
Admission and Total Voting Rights 
Application will be made for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to the Standard List segment of the Official List and to 
trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become 
effective and that dealings in the Warrant Shares will commence at 8.00am on or around 29 June 2021. 
Following Admission, the total issued share capital of the Company will consist of 32,428,333 Ordinary Shares. 
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 32,428,333 and this figure may be used by shareholders 
in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify 
their interest in, or a change in their interest, in the share capital of the Company. 
 
Contacts 
One Heritage Group plc 
 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Luke Piggin 
Finance Director 
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the north-west of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for its investors. It has a team of 
dedicated residential property development experts. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly 
listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/ 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: CON 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  114050 
EQS News ID:  1212762 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212762&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 08:01 ET (12:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
