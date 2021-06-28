DJ One Heritage Group plc: Exercise of Warrants and Total Voting Rights

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Exercise of Warrants and Total Voting Rights 28-Jun-2021 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 June 2021 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company" or "One Heritage") Exercise of Warrants and Total Voting Rights One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, announces it has received a notice to exercise warrants of 600,000 new ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company (the "Warrant Shares"). The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants granted 17 December 2020. Subscription monies of GBP60,000 have been received by the Company in respect of the exercise. Admission and Total Voting Rights Application will be made for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to the Standard List segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Warrant Shares will commence at 8.00am on or around 29 June 2021. Following Admission, the total issued share capital of the Company will consist of 32,428,333 Ordinary Shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 32,428,333 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest, in the share capital of the Company. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Luke Piggin Finance Director Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the north-west of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for its investors. It has a team of dedicated residential property development experts. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: CON TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 114050 EQS News ID: 1212762 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212762&application_name=news

