28.06.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Rizzo Group AB (138/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Rizzo Group AB's annual general meeting, held on
November 18, 2020, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in
relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
June 30, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 RIZZO B      
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:10
Current ISIN:                SE0000396822    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 29, 2021    
New ISIN code:                SE0016276109    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 30, 2021    


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
