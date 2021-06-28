Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Rizzo Group AB (138/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Rizzo Group AB's annual general meeting, held on November 18, 2020, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from June 30, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: RIZZO B Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0000396822 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 29, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0016276109 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 30, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.