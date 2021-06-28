Sdiptech AB: Sdiptech's share based incentive programme fully subscribed

Press release

28 June 2021, 14:30

Sdiptech's sharebased incentive programme fully subscribed

The incentive programme for executives and senior executives decided by the 2021 Annual General Meeting on Series B shares has been subscribed for by 35 employees in the Sdiptech Group. The program was subscribed for 330,981 warrants, out of a total of a maximum of 350,000. Remaining warrants are reserved for additional employees in the coming months.

The warrants are transferred at a price of SEK 48.50 per option, which corresponds to the market value of the options according to a valuation performed by Nordea Bank Abp. The exercise price for the warrants amounts to SEK 463.00 per share, which corresponds to 126 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for Sdiptech's B share during the period from 19 May 2021 to 1 June 2021. Redemption can take place on three occasions from and from June 2024 until and including November 30, 2024.

In total, the Group's employees have invested just over SEK 16 million in Sdiptech's future development.

For further information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, VD, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

Attachment