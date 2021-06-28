Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of an additional forty-two Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") lode claims (868 acres) directly on-trend of the high-grade silver-lead-zinc drill intercepts announced at the Selena project ("Selena") by Ridgeline (see June 15, 2021 press release). Selena now comprises 467 contiguous claims across 9,626 acres or 39 square kilometers (Figure 1).

Mineralization at Selena appears to be transitioning from near-surface, oxide silver-gold at the Company's original discovery to high-grade, silver-lead-zinc at depth. This development suggests mineralization at Selena may be related to the larger metal zonation pattern of the Butte Valley copper-gold porphyry located less than 1 kilometer ("km") to the west of the property boundary (Figure 1). Both base metal carbonate replacement ("CRD") deposits and silver-gold sediment-hosted deposits can be spatially and genetically linked to porphyry systems with Selena exhibiting the potential to host both deposit types across the property (Figure 2).

Chad Peters, President & CEO commented, "With every drill program, our geologic model of Selena continues to evolve as an emerging district-scale exploration opportunity with potential to discover multiple deposit types across the 39 square kilometer property. These additional claims now consolidate the more than 3 km of untested ground between our known discovery and the Butte Valley copper-gold porphyry to the west."

Figure 1: Plan View Map showing recently staked claims adjacent to the Butte Valley porphyry.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/88839_f2ec5611847189db_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Schematic x-section of an idealized porphyry model showing potential for multiple deposit types at Selena.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/88839_f2ec5611847189db_003full.jpg

Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 km north of the town of Ely, Nevada, and 12 km southeast of the Kinross owned and operated Bald Mountain Gold Mine. The 100% owned property is host to Nevada's newest silver-gold oxide discovery and is comprised of 39 square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground, which has seen limited (View the Selena VRIFY Deck Here) exploration activity over the past twenty years prior to being acquired by Ridgeline in 2019.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 125 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Further Information:

Chad Peters, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

1-866-RDG-NVAU (734-6828) - toll free

info@ridgelineminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated timing for release of additional drill results, plans to drill test prospective targets in 2021 and the potential advancement of mineral exploration, exploration drilling, development, and/or operating programs. The words "potential," "anticipate," "significant," "discovery," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "plan", "historical", "historic" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Ridgeline has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that the current objectives concerning its mineral projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Ridgeline to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays; risks related to historical data that has not been verified by the company; as well as those factors discussed in Ridgeline's public disclosure record. Although Ridgeline has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Ridgeline and may cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Ridgeline does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88839