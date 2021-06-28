Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (360/21)

On request of Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB, company registration number 559110-3972, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 12, 2021. Shares Short name: CISH ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 12188792 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011762517 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 228879 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559110-3972 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova AB on 08-546 017 58.