Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (360/21)

On request of Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB, company registration
number 559110-3972, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 12,
2021. 



Shares

Short name:          CISH          
------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:       12188792        
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0011762517      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        228879         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 559110-3972       
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------







Classification

Code Name 
------------
60  Energy
------------
6010 Energy
------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova AB on 08-546 017 58.
