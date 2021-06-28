A smart knob to control all household conditions

A multifunctional rotary knob with an integrated display

An intuitive control solution for electronic household appliances

Marquardt is now bringing even greater convenience to a wide range of household appliances. The mechatronics specialist has developed the "Knob HMI," an intuitive, smart-rotary pushbutton with an integrated display that can be used to seamlessly control numerous applications whether it is the washing machine or dryer, stove or oven, refrigerator or dishwasher, central heating or bathroom temperature control, or any other electronic household appliances. The modular design is also completely customizable to individual adaptations and requests. What makes the Knob HMI all possible is the application's unique concept: an efficient combination of hardware and software for control, visualization, and a familiar feel.

Everything under control at a glance

Numerous studies conducted in haptics research, which have examined the advantages of rotary controls vs touchscreens, found that people prefer using rotary push buttons, as long as they do not have to think too long and hard about how to use them. This is because the sense of touch is firmly anchored in the human subconscious. Therefore, a product that both looks and feels good does not take long to win over users.

The design of the Knob HMI is based on these findings, as well as the expertise that Marquardt's mechatronics specialists have fostered over many years. The knob's modular technology platform provides customizable graphic displays or additional action information on the knob's TFT or LCD segment display. Everything is possible from simple temperature display and control, to complex all-in-one solutions for controlling multiple appliances, such as stoves and ovens.

Integrating the robust Knob HMI into various home applications is extremely simple. All it takes is a 5 V power supply to act as the data interface to the device and the manufacturer's decision as to whether the Knob HMI should be screwed in, clipped on, integrated into the control panel, or even connected as a detachable solution using a magnetic surface.

The Knob HMI's design is a singular, closed unit. In other words, it is a specialized, ready-to-use solution for specific tasks. The benefit of this is that the manufacturer has a modular, secure application that provides their customers with an instantly recognizable premium user experience.

About Marquardt

Marquardt, a family-run company founded in 1925 and based in Rietheim-Weilheim, Germany with offices in Rochester Hills, Mich. and Cazenovia, N.Y., is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electromechanical and electronic switches and switching systems. The products of the mechatronics expert are used by many well-known customers in the automotive industry and include operating components, vehicle access, driver authorization systems and battery management systems. The company's systems are also used in household appliances, industrial applications and power tools. Marquardt Group employs approximately 10,600 members of staff worldwide at 20 locations in four continents. The company generated 1.2 billion euros sales revenue in the fiscal year 2020. Each year, Marquardt invests around ten percent of its revenues in research development.

