Nokian Tyres plc: Drivers Invited to Submit Favorite Road Trips for Chance to Win Tires from Nokian Tyres

DAYTON, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Nokian Tyres is inviting drivers to enter their favorite road trips on a custom web page, NokianTires.com/Journey, for a chance to win free set of tires and other prizes.

The Journey website features an interactive map of popular road trips across the United States and Canada, as well as a user-friendly way for drivers to add their own favorite journeys. Visitors to the website can click on any journey to learn more about key stops and access a detailed map.

It's the second year of the popular online travel campaign created to celebrate the start of the summer driving season. One lucky driver who enters a road trip will be randomly chosen to win a set of tires from the tire manufacturer, and several runners-up will receive secondary prizes. Entrants in the United States and Canada are eligible to win, pursuant to the contest's terms and conditions, and one tire winner will be selected in each country.

The campaign begins in conjunction with National Tire Safety Week, an awareness program from the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) that runs from June 28 through July 4. Throughout the week and as part of the Journey campaign, Nokian Tyres will post tire safety tips to its social media channels - @NokianTyresNA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"Summer is a prime time for memorable journeys with family and friends," said Nokian Tyres North America Director of Marketing Hans Dyhrman. "Thousands of drivers told us about their favorite trips last year, and we're eager to hear from many more this year."

Throughout the campaign, Nokian Tyres will share its own road trip ideas, as well as journeys taken by its brand ambassadors and tire dealers. The Journey website will also include driving safety tips and advice for choosing the right tires for the road ahead.

Drivers must simply submit a road trip, a name and e-mail address to enter to win the free set of tires. The winner will be randomly selected and informed at a later date.

Nokian Tyres is a premium tire manufacturer based in Finland committed to crafting safe, sustainable tires. The company recently doubled production at its LEED v4 Silver-certified North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee, where it plans to make as many as one million tires in 2021. The inventor of the original winter and all-weather tires, Nokian Tyres has long been recognized as an industry leader in innovation. It is also ranked among the most sustainable publicly listed companies in the world.

To access the company's latest campaign, visit NokianTires.com/Journey. For more information about Nokian Tyres, click here.

