Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Friday, June 25, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

A total of 145,525,438 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 45.29% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. All directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 14, 2021, were re-elected, as shown in the following table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld B. Matthew Hornor 121,113,507 99.70% 363,440 0.30% Maurice A. Tagami 120,803,361 99.45% 673,586 0.55% Sean Charland 100,282,957 82.55% 21,193,990 17.45% Dr. Gérald Riverin 120,874,897 99.50% 602,050 0.50% Michelle Roth 121,126,671 99.71% 350,276 0.29%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the company also approved:

the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; and

the Company's Equity Incentive Plan as described in the information circular dated May 14, 2021.

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company in a 50/50 joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to jointly advance the district-scale Douay and Joutel gold projects located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The projects benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~400 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold resource (RPA 2019) that holds significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel mine.

The property also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55 km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the project ripe for new gold and polymetallic discoveries. The Company is well capitalized and is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Matthew Hornor"

B. Matthew Hornor, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:

Shirley Anthony

Director, Corporate Communications

Cell: 778.999.2771

Email: santhony@maplegoldmines.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including statements about exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.'s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88710