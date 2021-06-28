In early 2021, the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam elected a new politburo government for the next five years. There is strong continuity in the government's structure and Dynam Capital (Dynam), which took over management of VietNam Holding (VNH) nearly three years ago, describes the government's mandate as 'pro-business'. Dynam states the government emphasises economic growth with a big push to develop domestic infrastructure, including a new international airport and urban metro systems in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam handled COVID-19 well and recorded 2.9% GDP growth in 2020 versus a decline in the world economy of 3.5% (IMF data). This growth paves the way for the continued expansion of domestic consumption and Dynam's investment team chooses a tightly focused selection of businesses set to benefit from the positive demographic, industrial and urbanisation trends.

