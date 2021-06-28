Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Allarity Therapeutics A/S (361/21)

Trading in Allarity Therapeutics A/S paid subscription units is to cease. The
last trading day is June 30, 2021. 

Short name:  ALLR BTU  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015988225
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 226278   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. 

For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning on +46 11
32 30 732.
