Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Allarity Therapeutics A/S (361/21)

Trading in Allarity Therapeutics A/S paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is June 30, 2021. Short name: ALLR BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015988225 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226278 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning on +46 11 32 30 732.