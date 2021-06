EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 28, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 175219) VALOE OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH CONVERTIBLE LOAN A total of 85,000,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 29, 2021. Identifiers of Valoe Oyj's share: Trading code: VALOE ISIN code: FI0009006951 Orderbook id: 24329 Number of shares: 368,359,195 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260