Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2020 28-Jun-2021 / 14:58 GMT/BST

Press Release Petrofac Limited (the Company) Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2020. Petrofac today provides information in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules in respect of payments made by the Company to governments for the year ended 31 December 2020 and in compliance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (SI 2014/3209). The following schedules detail the payments made by, or to, Petrofac Limited and its subsidiary undertakings to, or from, the governments of Malaysia, Mexico and Thailand in relation to operating oil and gas fields to which the business had an interest during the reporting period: Year ended 31 December 2020 Malaysia Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Fees Total Volume Value USUSD'0001 '000 bbls USUSD'0001 USUSD'0001 USUSD'0001 PM304 1 104 4,516 239 4,756 2020 Total 1 104 4,516 239 4,756 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Fees Total Volume Value USUSD'0001 '000 bbls USUSD'0001 USUSD'0001 USUSD'0001 Inland Revenue Board 1 - - - 1 PETRONAS - 104 4,516 239 4,755 2020 Total 1 104 4,516 239 4,756 Mexico Project Report Taxes Royalties Fees Total Volume Value USUSD'000 '000 bbls USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Petrofac Mexico - 438 12,428 - 12,428 2020 Total - 438 12,428 - 12,428 Government Report Taxes Royalties Fees Total Volume Value USUSD'000 '000 bbls USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 National Hydrocarbons Commission - 438 12,428 - 12,428 2020 Total - 438 12,428 - 12,428 Thailand Project Report Taxes3 Royalties Fees Total Volume Value USUSD'0001 '000 bbls USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'0001 Jasmine 773 - - - 773 2020 Total 773 - - - 773 Government Report Taxes3 Royalties Fees Total Volume Value USUSD'0001 '000 bbls USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'0001 The Revenue Department of Thailand 773 - - - 773 2020 Total 773 - - - 773

Notes: 1. Payments made or received in local currencies are translated at the average exchange rate for the year. 2. Certain royalty payments are made in kind, the value of which is calculated with reference to market rates at the

time of the payment. 3. Taxes withheld from income earned by the Petrofac Group have been included within the amounts listed as "Taxes" in

the tables shown above, even though the amounts withheld were not directly paid to the government by the Petrofac

Group. This approach represents a more complete view of the taxes borne by Petrofac in Thailand. 4. In line with the UK Regulations, where a payment or a series or related payments have not exceeded GBP86,000, they

have not been disclosed. 5. No other businesses within the Petrofac Group are impacted by this legislation and its reporting requirements.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 9,400 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

