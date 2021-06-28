Anzeige
Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2020 
28-Jun-2021 / 14:58 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
 
Petrofac Limited 
(the Company) 
 
Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2020. 
Petrofac today provides information in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Rules 
and Transparency Rules in respect of payments made by the Company to governments for the year ended 31 December 2020 
and in compliance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (SI 2014/3209). 
The following schedules detail the payments made by, or to, Petrofac Limited and its subsidiary undertakings to, or 
from, the governments of Malaysia, Mexico and Thailand in relation to operating oil and gas fields to which the 
business had an interest during the reporting period: 
Year ended 31 December 2020 
 
Malaysia 
 
 
 
Project Report 
           Taxes   Royalties2        Fees    Total 
                Volume   Value 
           USUSD'0001  '000 bbls USUSD'0001   USUSD'0001  USUSD'0001 
 
PM304        1     104     4,516    239    4,756 
2020 Total      1     104     4,516    239    4,756 
 
 
 
Government Report 
           Taxes   Royalties2        Fees    Total 
                Volume      Value 
           USUSD'0001  '000 bbls  USUSD'0001   USUSD'0001  USUSD'0001 
 
Inland Revenue Board 1     -      -      -     1 
PETRONAS       -     104     4,516    239    4,755 
2020 Total      1     104     4,516    239    4,756 
 
 
 
 
Mexico 
 
 
 
Project Report 
                 Taxes   Royalties      Fees   Total 
                      Volume   Value 
                 USUSD'000  '000 bbls USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000 
 
Petrofac Mexico         -     438    12,428  -     12,428 
2020 Total            -     438    12,428  -     12,428 
 
 
 
Government Report 
                 Taxes   Royalties      Fees   Total 
                      Volume   Value 
                 USUSD'000  '000 bbls USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000 
 
National Hydrocarbons Commission -     438    12,428  -     12,428 
2020 Total            -     438    12,428  -     12,428 
 
 
Thailand 
 
 
 
Project Report 
                  Taxes3   Royalties      Fees   Total 
                       Volume   Value 
                  USUSD'0001  '000 bbls USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'0001 
 
Jasmine              773    -     -     -     773 
2020 Total             773    -     -     -     773 
 
 
 
Government Report 
                  Taxes3   Royalties      Fees   Total 
                       Volume   Value 
                  USUSD'0001  '000 bbls USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'0001 
 
The Revenue Department of Thailand 773    -     -     -     773 
2020 Total             773    -     -     -     773

Notes: 1. Payments made or received in local currencies are translated at the average exchange rate for the year. 2. Certain royalty payments are made in kind, the value of which is calculated with reference to market rates at the

time of the payment. 3. Taxes withheld from income earned by the Petrofac Group have been included within the amounts listed as "Taxes" in

the tables shown above, even though the amounts withheld were not directly paid to the government by the Petrofac

Group. This approach represents a more complete view of the taxes borne by Petrofac in Thailand. 4. In line with the UK Regulations, where a payment or a series or related payments have not exceeded GBP86,000, they

have not been disclosed. 5. No other businesses within the Petrofac Group are impacted by this legislation and its reporting requirements.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 9,400 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: PGR 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 1.3. Payments to governments 
Sequence No.:  114077 
EQS News ID:  1212841 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212841&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
