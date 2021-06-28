Nanoco has provided a further update on the litigation against Samsung for the alleged wilful infringement of the group's IP. Nanoco has petitioned the judge in Texas to delay the court trial until after the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has completed inter partes reviews (IPRs) of the five patents in the case which examine the validity of the patents themselves. At the moment the trial will be held before the IPRs. The change in sequence improves the likelihood of a positive outcome for Nanoco but potentially extends the timescales. Nanoco's major shareholders have indicated their intention to provide a non-dilutive debt facility of £3.0m to help support the organic activities of the group during this period.

