ActivePure Medical: ActivePure Technology Joins Forces with Lighthouse Environmental Infection Prevention

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / ActivePure Medical LLC, the healthcare division of ActivePure Technologies LLC, announced today that Lighthouse Environmental Infection Prevention, the worldwide leader in environmental infection prevention and control, will represent the company as its acute care customer acquisition team in the United States. Lighthouse is led by John LaRochelle, a former executive at Sodexo where he managed their global cleaning and disinfecting portfolio. Lighthouse's team of infection prevention advisors has decades of experience finding, developing and implementing innovative solutions to reduce infection rates in healthcare systems. Lighthouse excels at developing custom solutions that improve the environment of care and they currently service more than 500 hospitals nationwide.





Lighthouse has partnered with ActivePure Medical, formerly Aerus Medical, to add continuous disinfection technology to their portfolio to address the contamination that occurs in between routine cleaning and disinfection. ActivePure offers a range of continuous, full-facility surface and air disinfection products specifically designed for healthcare settings.



"We are excited to partner with ActivePure Medical. Their best-in-class ActivePure Technology is an important addition to our portfolio of technologies, services, environmental testing and consulting services to stop the transmission of pathogens in healthcare facilities and reduce HAIs. ActivePure's FDA cleared class II medical devices, extensive clinical testing showing effectiveness, range of products and expertise assures we can create a solution for most healthcare facilities," states Doug Manchester, Managing Partner of Lighthouse Environmental Infection Prevention.



ActivePure Medical and Lighthouse will position ozone-free, CARB certified ActivePure Guardian products made in EPA-registered establishment number 87327-VA-1 under ActivePure Manufacturing, LLC, in the hospital market. The industry-leading ActivePure Medical Guardian, an FDA cleared Class II Medical Device which received 510k status in 2020, will be among the products available.



"This opportunity provides Lighthouse improved access to our gold-standard continuous surface and air disinfection products and will enhance their comprehensive environmental infection prevention programs. ActivePure is the only brand that offers automated, proactive, and full-facility continuous surface and air disinfection that minimize pathogens and contaminants in the air and on surfaces in real-time and in areas occupied by patients and staff," said Dan Marsh, president of ActivePure Medical. "Acute care facilities are an important channel for us, and we are very passionate about helping them in their efforts to achieve zero healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)."



All ActivePure Guardian products are designed to be effective against the most resistant pathogens found in the healthcare environment, such as MRSA, VRE, and c. Difficile spores. The ActivePure Technology has been independently tested against a broad spectrum of clinically relevant surface and airborne pathogens, including H1N1, SARS-CoV-2, Aspergillus Niger, and more. Testing can be found on file at ActivePureMedical.com. ActivePure Medical Guardian is currently undergoing a two-year, double-blind study at the Cleveland Clinic to measure effectiveness against Surgical Site Infections (SSIs). ActivePure has other real-environment case studies, including in healthcare spaces showing significant reductions in bacteria, viruses, and incidences of MRSA.



ActivePure Medical products are safe to use in spaces occupied by people, making the suite of continuous surface and air disinfection products an ideal solution for facility-wide adoption in the healthcare space. These safe and highly effective products come in both heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) induction variations and plug-and-play, installation-free portable units. The types of ActivePure Guardian units configured for medical facilities depend largely on the facility's HVAC plans, layout, and independent needs or risks; most facilities use a combination of portable and induct units. To ensure that every healthcare facility has the ideal solution, ActivePure Medical's team of experts will consult and review each facility's specific infection prevention needs and propose a customized solution for the space.



To learn more about ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com or call 888-217-4316. To learn more about Lighthouse Environmental Infection Prevention, please visit LighthouseEIP.com.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE MEDICAL, LLC

ActivePure Medical has a 95-year-old parent company with a deep history in cleaning and disinfecting. Founded under Electrolux USA, the company was established in 1924 and has operated as a Smithsonian-honored company since. In 2017, ActivePure Technology was inducted into the Space Technology Hall of Fame, one of only 75 technologies to receive such an honor in 30 years. In 2020, the ActivePure Medical Guardian received Class II Medical Device U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. That year, the ActivePure Medical division was launched to ensure our healthcare partners have access to a dedicated team of medical infection prevention experts. For more information, please visit ActivePureMedical.comor call 888-217-4316.



ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE ENVIRONMENTAL INFECTION PREVENTION

The safety and well-being of your facility's staff and customers is jeopardized by the presence of unwanted pathogens that can ultimately lead to disease and infection. Lighthouse Environmental Infection Prevention (Lighthouse) strives to eliminate and remove the pathogens that cause disease and outbreak by implementing our platform of best-in-class programs and solutions. Lighthouse is the worldwide leader in environmental infection prevention and control-a title we do not take lightly. Our team of experts, advisory board members and professional partners are leaders in the environmental infection prevention space. Lighthouse is comprised of individuals who have extensive experience in assessing cleaning processes and identifying points of failure as well as opportunities for improvement. Our comprehensive environmental infection prevention programs are meticulously designed to meet your facility's needs, whatever they may be. As your partner in the fight against pathogens, Lighthouse offers a complete solution to optimize your cleaning and disinfecting efforts across every department, so you feel confident that you're providing the safest possible environment for your staff, customers, and guests. Our mission is bold, yet simple: make tomorrow's world a healthier, safer place by reducing the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses today.



