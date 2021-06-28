In terms of the Luxembourg regulations, a notification is required where a holding exceeds or falls below a notifiable threshold.

Reinet has been notified on 28 June 2021 by Allan Gray Proprietary Limited that the voting rights held by Allan Gray Unit Trust Management Company (RF) Pty Limited in Reinet decreased on 25 June 2021 to 9 728 826, which represents 4.97 percent of the voting rights in Reinet, decreasing below the 5 percent threshold.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.