NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on June 25, 2021 , the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on June 29, 2021. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 4.738.211.571 shares Increase in share capital 12.166.666 shares Total share capital following the increase 4.750.378.237 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974