Montag, 28.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
WKN: A2JHL8 ISIN: IS0000020469 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2021 | 17:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA)
on June 25, 2021 , the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on June 29, 2021. 

ISIN                    IS0000020469    
Company name                Kvika banki hf.   
Total share capital before the increase   4.738.211.571 shares
Increase in share capital          12.166.666 shares  
Total share capital following the increase 4.750.378.237 shares
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.        
Symbol                   KVIKA        
Orderbook ID                152974
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
