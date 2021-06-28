Restaurant & Foodservice Show: Leaders in the Food & Beverage Industry Join Advisory Board for Clarion Events Trade Shows and Conferences

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group, trade show producers of the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, and International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York and their education partner EventEd have announced the formation of an educational advisory board for each of the four Summits planned for the upcoming events in 2021 and 2022. The four new Educational Summits will feature content focused specifically on the needs of Independent Restaurateurs, Small to Mid-Sized Chains, Retail, and Contract Foodservice at each of the events.

"In order to offer the most timely and compelling content that meets the needs of the restaurant and foodservice professionals who attend our events, we are working with a stellar group of advisors who will provide trends and best practices in each of their given sectors," said Greg Topalian, CEO of Clarion Events North America, producers of the food and beverage portfolio of events. "We look forward to offering this curated and targeted content through the Summits at each of our upcoming events in Orlando in September 2021, New York in March 2022 and in Southern California in August 2022."

Each of the Summits will focus on topics geared toward the particular segment they represent, providing ideas and solutions operators can apply immediately. Some themes include social media and marketing, human resources, leasing and development, financing and accounting, operations, and technology. Advisors for each of the segments include:

Independent Restaurateurs

Aaron Noveshen, Founder & President, The Culinary Edge

Michael Politz, Publisher & Founder, Food & Beverage Magazine

Barry Shuster, Magazine Editor & Co-Publisher, Restaurant Startup and Growth Magazine

Vince Van Buren, CEO, CentraArchy Restaurants

Fred Thimm, CEO, Reel Fish Coast Kitchen

Small to Mid-Sized Chains

Darren Tristano, CEO, FoodserviceResults

Geoff Alexander, President & CEO, Wow Bao

Dave Goronkin, CEO, Outwest Restaurant Group

Phil Friedman, CEO, Salsarita's

Retail

Jeff Roster, Chairman, Retail Advisory Board

Adam Sheetz, EVP Operations, Sheetz

Pierre Abushacra, CEO, Firehook Bakery

Foodservice

Jeff Yablun, Former EVP-COO, HMS Host

Jeff Broadhurst, CEO, Parkhurst Dining & Eat n' Park Restaurants

Todd Kaufman, VP of IT, SSP America

Fuller Ming, Assistant Director of IT, University of Maryland College Park, Dining Services IT

"We thank each of these individuals who are leaders in their fields for agreeing to support our efforts to provide solutions oriented education for professionals in the restaurant industry," added Topalian. "Now that we are bringing the industry back together in person - there are so many case studies, lessons learned and best practices that will be provided through these Summits. The full education program and registration for the first in person event, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, will be available online in July 2021."

The Summit education will all take place in designated seminar theatres on the show floor at each of the events and will be complimentary for attendees. The live education programming will take place at The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show (September 19-20, 2021 - Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL); the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York (March 6-8, 2022 - Javits Center, New York City); and Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo (August 2022 - Los Angeles Convention Center, CA).

EventEd supports trade associations, event organizers, media, suppliers, and operators with its unique understanding of the industries they serve. They are grounded in the foodservice market and deliver subject-matter expertise through relationships and partnerships with leaders in the industry. The company leadership has their fingers on the pulse of what is happening in global hospitality, foodservice, and retail industries and provides seminars, virtual content, webinars, research and peer-to-peer networking and educational opportunities. For more information, email info@evented.io

Clarion Events (https://clarionevents.com/) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Food & Beverage Group includes the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, Healthy Food Expo, CoffeeFest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events, backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Restaurant & Foodservice Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653353/Leaders-in-the-Food-Beverage-Industry-Join-Advisory-Board-for-Clarion-Events-Trade-Shows-and-Conferences