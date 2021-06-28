Team 22 Realty: Navigating A Difficult Industry: How Team 22 Reality Is Making Buying A Home Possible For Many In A Competitive Industry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Undoubtedly, the real estate world can get overwhelming. For buyers and realtors alike, there are many moving pieces, and a competitive industry can easily become tricky to navigate. In light of this gap in the market for mindful, intentional home buying experiences, Team 22 Realty stepped in. A self-described broker experience for clients looking to purchase homes, they provided thoughtful matches between clients and sellers.

"We pride ourselves on the relationship with each client with trust, empathy, accountability, and mindfulness. Team 22 provides a dynamic and mindful approach to your home buying and selling experience. Our concierge process brings you the comfort and trust you deserve. Let Team 22 bring you home," - States Alain Broduer of Team 22.

Altogether, Team 22 is proud to be composed of three founders: Jerry Haffey, Sahap Sicimoglu, and Nicholas Alberto, and host six talented additional agents. As a team, as in their company name, they focus primarily on the customer experience and how to turn it from a mundant transaction into a holistic experience. Above all else, they keep their community in mind.

"We intend to keep an intimate size and scope to each location therefore allowing individualized treatment during the home buying experience. We have put together an entire customer experience that is beyond our competition. We believe in offering all of the necessary steps from the transaction side while cultivating a real relationship with our customers. We are a part of this community and welcome all to our community as best we can," - Peter Junjulas of Team 22 outlines.

It's a difficult road to be sure, and Team 22 often fights uphill battles as they work to change the stereotype of the real estate community and to change the way customers experience the real estate transaction process.

"We truthfully want to have an opportunity to warm people's hearts knowing that they are comfortable in their new home and community. The biggest challenge to launching a new business is understanding. Understanding every challenge and being able to carry empathy throughout every piece of the business," - Jerry Haffey Jr of Team22 shares.

The strength and cohesiveness of the Team 22 expertise comes from the fact that each individual member has a unique passion for real estate. While they all came from different backgrounds within the industry, some working as generational agents, and some working to better their families and understand the value of real estate, when they came together, it seemed as if all the pieces fit together perfectly.

To make sure they are able to work together flawlessly, the team constantly checks to ensure that each member of the team understands and accepts the broader mission.

"The mission is the common goal that we all strive for within the business. If this mission is clear and we maintain integrity within it, you can accomplish anything. Since founding Team 22, we have all learned how best to work with different people and personalities. Everyone's an individual, so to that end, Team 22 has launched an internal personality testing program to improve understanding and respect for the skills of each member. This methodology allows for Team 22 to create an even better experience for our customers," - Jerry Haffey Jr of Team22 shares.

With a clear understanding of a common goal, the rest of the intricacies of the business become clear, allowing Team 22 to focus on the mindfulness approach that sets them apart from the competition.

"Not only do we have a mindful approach to the real estate transaction process, we know that having a team of people dedicated to each customer's experience, even after the signing table, makes it a mindful experience and not just an approach. We also refuse to compromise the integrity of our mission. We will stay vigilant while adapting to market changes. We find that certain businesses shift too quickly for the dollar, we will not be that business. We believe in our process and our vision," - States Alain Broduer of Team 22.

