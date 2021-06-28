Strategic collaboration to provide the pharmaceutical industry with a unique and integrated solution for the discovery and development of radiopharmaceutical products from the target through to the clinical phase

Full continuum of innovative technologies with access to the partners' expertise for a unique theranostic Drug Discovery process

Regulatory News:

ONCODESIGN (FR0011766229 ALONC) (Paris:ALONC), a biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, today announces a strategic collaboration agreement with Covalab, a specialist in the development and production of bespoke antibodies with a unique nanobody library, CheMatech, European leader in the design, synthesis and supply of chelating agents, and ABX-CRO, specialized in the preclinical and clinical development of radiopharmaceuticals in oncology.

The combination of these fields of expertise has led to the launch of the DRIVE-MRT (Molecular RadioTherapy) offer incorporating the entire Drug Discovery process specialized in targeted systemic radiotherapy (Theranostics) from the generation of radio-labeled biological vectors, the optimization of leads and the generation of preclinical drug candidates through to the granting of IND and the designing and running of radiopharmaceutical clinical studies.

The DRIVE-MRT solution allows the rationalization, design and optimization of targeted radiopharmaceutical products that are effective against certain metastatic cancers

Since Lutathera, indicated for the treatment of inoperable or metastatic somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NET), until the recent results reported to ASCO this year regarding the substantial increase in survival observed for 177Lu-labeled PSMA-ligand vectorized internal radiation therapy in patients with metastatic high-grade castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), targeted vectorized radiotherapy is now attracting numerous players in the pharmaceutical industry as well as clinicians seeking effective treatments for metastatic diseases. According to a recent study1, the global vectorized radiotherapeutic product market should see growth of approximately 40% between 2019 and 2025, reaching an estimated $8.0 billion in 2025

Philippe Genne, Chairman and CEO and founder of Oncodesign, says: "Within the framework of our drug discovery service market development approach and like our first DRIVE-SM offer, specific of small chemical molecules, we are showing ourselves to be a champion at this precise moment on this emerging new market segment where we can rely on over a decade of experience in radiopharmaceuticals acquired notably with radiotracers and PharmImage. We are pleased to be joining forces with these top-tier partners in order to provide this new service offer, a driver of the discovery of drugs for translational research, from preclinical to clinical, to help the radiopharmaceutical sector's many clients. Historically, Oncodesign has supplied innovative drug discovery programs on behalf of third-party clients this partnership marks a new chapter for our DRIVE offer and for the radiopharmaceutical industry

Fabrice Viviani, General Manager and Head of the Oncodesign Service Business Unit, adds: "We are delighted to be joining forces with Covalab, CheMatech and ABX-CRO, major recognized players in the discovery and design of new innovative drugs for precision medicine. It is by combining our strengths and fields of expertise that we are now able to provide the unique and fully integrated DRIVE-MRT offer covering the discovery of the target, the generation of radiopharmaceutical vectors and their clinical development in oncology

About ONCODESIGN:

Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision medicine, founded in 1995 by its current CEO and majority shareholder, and has been listed on Euronext Growth Market since April 2014. Its mission is the discovery of effective therapies to fight cancer and other diseases without therapeutic solutions. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 1000 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its unique technological platform combining Artificial Intelligence, state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis, medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to select new therapeutic targets, design and develop potential preclinical candidates through to clinical phases. Oncodesign has configured its organization to offer innovative services to its customers and to license its proprietary molecules. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $65 billion by 2027 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with global pharmaceutical groups. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster. Oncodesign has 230 employees within 3 Business Units (BU): Service, Biotech, Artificial Intelligence and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA. www.oncodesign.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning the Company's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the Company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of the Company or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/radiopharmaceuticals-market.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005624/en/

Contacts:

Oncodesign

Philippe Genne

Chairman and CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)380 788 260

investisseurs@oncodesign.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel.: +33 (0)144 719 495

oncodesign@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations Arthur Rouillé

Tel.: +33 (0)144 710 015

oncodesign@newcap.eu