DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, June 28, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines today announced, that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's Annual General Meeting which took place on Monday, June 28, 2021, as a virtual event, including the:
Dr. Ulrich Dauer, Chief Executive Officer of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees, advisors and consultants, as well as the members of the non-executive Board, partners and shareholders for their commitment, trust and support."
Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation we strive to change the live of medically underserved patients suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings before they cause irreversible damage. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis.
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
