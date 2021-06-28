DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.



28.06.2021 / 18:00

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, June 28, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines today announced, that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's Annual General Meeting which took place on Monday, June 28, 2021, as a virtual event, including the:

Advisory vote on the remuneration report.

Adoption of the 2020 annual accounts.

Release from liability of the company's executive directors.

Release from liability of the company's non-executive directors.

Adoption of the remuneration policy.

Re-appointment of Dr. Michael Schaeffer as executive member of the Board.

The Board nominated Dr. Michael Schaeffer for reappointment as executive member of the Board and regranted him the title of Chief Business Officer, effective October 1 st , 2021.

, 2021. Adoption of the long term incentive plan.

Amendments to the company's articles of association.

Re-appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V., The Netherlands,as external auditor for the financial year 2021.

Authorization to acquire own shares.



47.37 % of the voting shares were represented at the 2021 Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. AGM.



All resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors were approved at the meeting with a large majority. The voting results can be found on the Company's website:

www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/ordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2021

Dr. Ulrich Dauer, Chief Executive Officer of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees, advisors and consultants, as well as the members of the non-executive Board, partners and shareholders for their commitment, trust and support."



For more information, please contact:



Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Investor Contact

Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication

Tel: +49 (0)345 555 99 30

Email: IR@vivoryon.com



Media Contact

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer / Valeria Fisher

Tel: +49 (0)172 861 8540 or +49 (0)175 8041816

Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu



About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation we strive to change the live of medically underserved patients suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings before they cause irreversible damage. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis.

www.vivoryon.com



Forward Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.