World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance): World Finance's Community-Based Branches in Knoxville Recognized as Top Workplaces in 2021

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation services, today announced that it recently received recognition as one of Knoxville's Top Workplaces in 2021 for a second year in a row.

The independent award, presented by Knoxville News Sentinel in partnership with Energage, is based on scientific, anonymous surveys of employees and measures 15 drivers of company culture.

Over the last few years, World Finance's leadership and human resources teams have worked to create an employee experience that is unique to the company. In addition to providing competitive benefit packages, World puts an emphasis on having fun at work and building a supportive network of Team Members across the country. The company has implemented initiatives to build a strong culture focused on improving the lives of its employees and customers. For example, after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, World Finance created the 'Culture of Caring' Program which is completely funded by Team Members to support their colleagues impacted by natural disasters, medical emergencies and more.

Additionally, World provides leadership development training to foster upward career growth within the company. This effort has been extremely successful leading to improved employee retention and 90% of World's management positions being filled by internal promotions.

'Recognitions like the Top Workplaces award are such an honor and it is really special to be receiving this for the second year in a row in Knoxville. We are extremely proud of each of our Team Members who have made this possible through their hard work and dedication to our customers, communities and to each other,' says Chad Prashad, President and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance.

World has several community-based branches that employ over 120 Team Members in Knoxville. This recent recognition marks World's 10th Top Workplaces award, including being the only South Carolina company to be named 2021 Top Workplaces USA, a 2021 Top Workplaces in the Financial Services Industry and seven regional Top Workplaces recognitions in 2020 and 2021.

For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Founded in 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD), is one of the largest small-loan consumer finance companies in the nation, serving over one million customers each year. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, and operating more than 1,200 community-based branches across 16 states, World Acceptance Corporation offers the strength of a national financial institution with the personal service of a local neighborhood branch. Services include fixed rate and payment personal loan solutions and personal tax preparation and filing. For more information, visit?www.loansbyworld.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Gallen

jgallen@laughlin.com

708-743-7505

SOURCE: World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653365/World-Finances-Community-Based-Branches-in-Knoxville-Recognized-as-Top-Workplaces-in-2021