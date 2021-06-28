First Choice Business Brokers' Trent Lee has set a New Record for the Number of Closed Deals

'The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has announced this year's Member Excellence Award recipients in recognition of their exceptional achievements in 2020.'

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Founded in 1994, First Choice Business Brokers is a business brokerage that has fast risen to become the largest Business Sales Organization in Nevada. First Choice Business Brokers has grown into a family of over a hundred brokers and agents nationwide. They assist their clients in the buying and selling of businesses in the most professional and effective manner possible.

Trent Lee, a business broker, and an agent of First Choice Business Brokers has been named as the #1 Business Broker in the US for 3 Years in Row. The award was given to Mr. Lee as the person who sold the greatest number of qualified businesses in 2020.

As stated by the IBBA Executive Director, Kylene Golubski, '2020 presented many unique challenges, yet these individuals rose to the occasion and delivered impressive results.' She also continued by explaining the importance of Business brokers; 'Business Brokers support the health of small businesses and communities worldwide, and these award recipients are among our industry's best.'

'This year's recipients are especially impressive given the results they achieved despite the challenges posed by COVID,' said IBBA Board Chair and Chief Governance Office Lisa Riley. 'Their achievements are not only a testament to their skill and competence as Business Brokers but also to their adaptability, fortitude and client dedication.'

Trent Lee has shown his commitment to helping buyers and seller with their business and his online reviews support his most recent award. According to him, 'My expertise and can-do attitude will help you sell your business for its maximum value, and as quickly as possible. I am always working with many qualified buyers looking for businesses just like yours. Our services will allow you to focus on running your business throughout the sales process. You can leave the time-consuming and highly confidential process of identifying the right buyer, negotiating the best deal and getting to the closing table to me. '

Trent plays the primary role of a fiduciary (meaning a position of trust) for the business owner and/or new buyer. As a licensed Las Vegas business broker, licensed in Real Estate, Harvard educated, as well as a certified business appraiser, he uses the knowledge and skills he has acquired to become the one of the most educated, accomplished and successful business brokers in the United States.

First Choice Business Brokers is a well-positioned member of the Institute of Business Appraisers, International Business Brokers Association, and a Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce. Their agents help their clients in the process of selling their businesses. They evaluate the business, find the right buyer and manage the sale for their clients at no cost until a deal is closed. All this is done while maintaining Confidentiality.

ABOUT TRENT LEE

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trent Lee is a business broker who has been named the #1 business broker in the country three years in a row. In addition, he is the recipient of this year's IBBA's award as the #1 business broker in the country for the most closed transactions.

According to the IBBA, not only did Trent set a record for the number of closed transactions, but no one in IBBA history has been the #1 business broker in the country three years in a row. To close more deals than anyone other business brokers in the country is a feat in and of itself, but to do so three years running has never been done before this. Trent sets a new standard and is positioning himself as possibly one of, if not the undisputed, single best business broker in the industry.

He is a committed and licensed professional keeping with his vision of helping others sell their businesses in integrity, accountability, and all sense of responsibility

