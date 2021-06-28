Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
WKN: A1WYU5 ISIN: SE0005190238 Ticker-Symbol: NCYD 
Frankfurt
28.06.21
08:08 Uhr
11,525 Euro
-0,050
-0,43 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2021 | 19:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Exchange Notice Adjustment of warrants in Tele2 AB B in connection with the extra distribution

In connection with the extra distribution in Tele2 AB, attached warrants with
Tele2 AB B as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be
effective as from June 29th, 2021. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Tobias
Ställborn or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003912
