Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Exchange Notice Adjustment of warrants in Tele2 AB B in connection with the extra distribution

In connection with the extra distribution in Tele2 AB, attached warrants with Tele2 AB B as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from June 29th, 2021. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003912