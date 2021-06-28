Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021
28.06.2021 | 20:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Tele2 (120/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in Tele2 (TEL2B) due to an extraordinary dividend. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 119/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" the series designation. Adjusted
series also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003919
