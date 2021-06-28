ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Announces Completion of Holo3D Acquisition, Apple Approval of Klocked, and Release of Klocked Beta 1.0 to Early Access Users

Augmented reality marketing company acquisition now complete and Klocked running app released to phase 1 early access users

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of start-up augmented reality marketing company, Holo3D Technologies Inc. ('Holo3D'). Pursuant to an agreement to purchase dated June 25, 2021 between the Company, Holo3D and the shareholders of Holo3D, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Holo3D, and in exchange, the Company issued an aggregate of 12,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Holo3D at a deemed price of $0.145833 per share.

In addition, ePlay is thrilled to announce that Apple has approved the Klocked app for release to the Apple App Store and ePlay has released the first beta version of Klocked to the first phase of early access users. Thousands of runners have signed up to help try, test, and run with the new augmented reality app first announced last year under the nickname Holodeck. Internal development and testing have resulted in a beta release of Klocked available via Apple Test Flight and only to users that sign up for early access at Klocked.me.

The first beta release of Klocked includes virtual courses in Boston, Toronto, California, Tennessee, Chicago, New York, London, and Paris. Runners can customize their avatars, share their runs, upload to Strava, and run under the Eiffel Tower or by the London Eye. The website at Klocked.me continues to accept early access participants. Race organizers, charities, and brands are also eligible for early access to see how Klocked can help their organizations drive human performance, donations, and revenues.

"We released Klocked to our first round of beta testers for this weekend's runs," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "The response from runner's first augmented reality run experience has been fantastic - what's next for Klocked will blow users away."

The company previously announced the Klocked advisory team includes technology and media executives Danielle Quatrochi former MapMyRun, Waylon Ian Chin and Joey Brander at First Serve Partners, Mohammed Iqbal of Sweatworks, and Michael Smith former Olympian attending the Tokyo Olympics next month as a broadcaster. The much anticipated full release of Klocked will follow the Beta release stage.

ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel's Howie's Games, Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball, and ePlay's running app Klocked.

This transaction is not at arms-length as the CEO of the Company has a shareholder interest in the private company being acquired. The Company is relying upon certain exemptions available to it under National Instrument 61-101.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's eSports (ES) games and Fan Freak app bring fantasy sports, single-game sports betting, and mobile gaming together for users to build epic streaks, compete head-to-head, and compete for cash.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS/ Android

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/.

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

(310) 684-3857?

E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653409/ePlay-Announces-Completion-of-Holo3D-Acquisition-Apple-Approval-of-Klocked-and-Release-of-Klocked-Beta-10-to-Early-Access-Users