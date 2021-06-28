Shareholders Approve Resolution to Delist Shares of Monitor Ventures

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Monitor Ventures Inc. (NEX: MVI.H) ("Monitor" or the "Corporation") reported that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2021 (the "Meeting") were approved. A total of 1,364,089 common shares representing 46.56% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

In particular, resolutions approving the following matters were passed:

The delisting of the Corporation's shares from the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), with 95.06% cast in favour by a majority of the disinterested shareholders that voted. The approval to delist its shares from trading is subject to the Corporation's board of directors determining that delisting is appropriate and the Exchange's approval of an application to delist by the Corporation. The Company will issue a further news release if and when it decides to make an application to delist.

The issuance of more than 100% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding Common Shares in a 12 month period, with 97.82% votes cast in favour.

All of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are discussed in detail in the Corporation's management information circular dated May 12, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Monitor Ventures Inc. trades on the NEX under the symbol "MVI.H".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Bill Radvak, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Bill Radvak, President & CEO

778 888 4101

billradvak@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88923