Montag, 28.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
WKN: 677102 ISIN: BMG9456A1009 Ticker-Symbol: G2O 
Stuttgart
28.06.21
20:52 Uhr
11,000 Euro
-0,500
-4,35 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2021 | 23:17
Golar LNG: 2021 Annual General Meeting

Further to the press release of June 8, 2021 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 10, 2021, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlng.comand in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
June 28, 2021

Attachments

  • Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5faeaaf9-5faa-4678-b330-e34398d19831)
  • 2020 Annual Report Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e5224563-8fc2-4dab-afae-1a669b202db1)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
