Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Pima Zinc Corp. (OTC Pink: RAEWF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a continuation application to continue the Company out of the Cayman Islands under the provisions of the of the Companies Law (2020 Revision) and into the Province of British Columbia under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Continuance"). The Continuance became effective on June 25, 2021. The Continuance was approved by the members of the Company at the Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 8, 2021.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Continuance. All registered shareholders wishing to receive a new share certificate, must submit their old share certificate in exchange for a new share certificate. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company, no action is required, these shares will be automatically converted. Should you require assistance, please contact the Investor Services Department of the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust, tmxeinvestorservices@tmx.com or toll-free in North American at 1-866-600-5869.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Contardi

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 361-2832

