DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance
Vivoryon and Simcere have entered into a strategic regional licensing partnership to develop and commercialize medicines targeting the neurotoxic amyloid species N3pE (pGlu-Abeta) to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) in Greater China. Under the terms of the agreement, Vivoryon will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and will also be eligible for payments upon achievement of certain development and sales milestones, with all components amounting to a total of over US$565 M. In addition, Vivoryon will receive double-digit royalties on sales. Further financial details were not disclosed.
About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements
