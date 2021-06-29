DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance



29.06.2021 / 01:11

Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance



Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, June 29, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines, today announced an update on its financial guidance. According to current estimates, the Company expects the recently signed regional licensing agreement with Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. to have an impact on Vivoryon's previously communicated cash-reach of Q3 2022, which is anticipated to be extended for at least three quarters until Q2 2023. A detailed update on anticipated working capital requirements and resulting timelines will be given in the context of the Company's regular filings.



Vivoryon and Simcere have entered into a strategic regional licensing partnership to develop and commercialize medicines targeting the neurotoxic amyloid species N3pE (pGlu-Abeta) to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) in Greater China. Under the terms of the agreement, Vivoryon will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and will also be eligible for payments upon achievement of certain development and sales milestones, with all components amounting to a total of over US$565 M. In addition, Vivoryon will receive double-digit royalties on sales. Further financial details were not disclosed.



