Das Instrument RR3 AU000000RXL6 ROX RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2021The instrument RR3 AU000000RXL6 ROX RES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument 30T JP3545240008 TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021The instrument 30T JP3545240008 TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2021Das Instrument L5R HK0823032773 LINK REIT EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021The instrument L5R HK0823032773 LINK REIT EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2021Das Instrument EJI JP3165950001 EBARA JITSUGYO EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021The instrument EJI JP3165950001 EBARA JITSUGYO EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2021Das Instrument CLRN CH0012142631 CLARIANT NA SF 3,70 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2021The instrument CLRN CH0012142631 CLARIANT NA SF 3,70 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument E1P NL0009901610 ENVIPCO HLDG CVA B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2021The instrument E1P NL0009901610 ENVIPCO HLDG CVA B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument US3618271080 GL LTD UNSP.ADR/10 O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021The instrument US3618271080 GL LTD UNSP.ADR/10 O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2021Das Instrument 67I JP3131550000 IGNIS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2021The instrument 67I JP3131550000 IGNIS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument CXR US1264081035 CSX CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021The instrument CXR US1264081035 CSX CORP. DL 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2021Das Instrument 7CS SE0007604061 CYBER SECURITY 1 AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2021The instrument 7CS SE0007604061 CYBER SECURITY 1 AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument 9S9 KYG857AW1047 SUN.KING TECHN.REGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2021The instrument 9S9 KYG857AW1047 SUN.KING TECHN.REGS HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument 2B6 KYG070381051 BAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2021The instrument 2B6 KYG070381051 BAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument O5I SG1Q75923504 OLAM INTL LTD SD -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021The instrument O5I SG1Q75923504 OLAM INTL LTD SD -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2021Das Instrument CL4B KYG465871047 HUAZHU GROUP LTD.DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2021The instrument CL4B KYG465871047 HUAZHU GROUP LTD.DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2021