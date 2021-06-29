EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Half Year Results

Lonza reports restated 2020 financials for sales, EBIT, EBITDA and CORE EBITDA

Lonza now provides 2020 financials in the redesigned business structure to reflect divisional performance Basel, Switzerland, 29 June 2021 - Prior to the reporting of the Half-Year Results 2021 on 23 July 2021, Lonza today is providing restated financials to reflect: The classification of Lonza's Specialty Ingredients (LSI) business as discontinued operations for Half-Year Result 2020 (consistent with Full-Year 2020 Reporting)

Lonza's redesigned business structure

The revised Alternative Performance Measure (APM) policy In July 2020, Lonza announced the decision to divest the Specialty Ingredients business via a sale process. Consequently, the LSI operations results were reported as discontinued operations for the Full-Year 2020. The consolidated income statement for the six-month-end 30 June 2020 is now restated to present the LSI business as discontinued operations. On 15 October 2020, as part of Lonza's Investor Update, Lonza announced , the redesign of its business structure, the revision of its Alternative Performance Measure policy and its decision to increase the threshold for non-CORE adjustments to CHF 20 million per event.



As of 1 January 2021, the former Pharma, Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN) segment was split into four divisions - Small Molecules, Biologics, Cell & Gene1 and Capsules & Health Ingredients. The restated financials for 2020 at a divisional level are now provided for sales and CORE EBITDA. For Lonza Restated Financials 2020, click the following link: 2020 Restated Financials PDF 1 Cell & Gene division includes Cell & Gene Technologies and Bioscience businesses About Lonza

Lonza is the preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to prevent illness and enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. These enable our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare sector. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 14,000 full-time employees, we are built from high-performing teams and of individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 4.5 billion in 2020 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.4 billion. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

