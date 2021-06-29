EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Half Year Results
Basel, Switzerland, 29 June 2021 - Prior to the reporting of the Half-Year Results 2021 on 23 July 2021, Lonza today is providing restated financials to reflect:
In July 2020, Lonza announced the decision to divest the Specialty Ingredients business via a sale process. Consequently, the LSI operations results were reported as discontinued operations for the Full-Year 2020. The consolidated income statement for the six-month-end 30 June 2020 is now restated to present the LSI business as discontinued operations.
On 15 October 2020, as part of Lonza's Investor Update, Lonza announced, the redesign of its business structure, the revision of its Alternative Performance Measure policy and its decision to increase the threshold for non-CORE adjustments to CHF 20 million per event.
For Lonza Restated Financials 2020, click the following link:
2020 Restated Financials PDF
1 Cell & Gene division includes Cell & Gene Technologies and Bioscience businesses
About Lonza
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 14,000 full-time employees, we are built from high-performing teams and of individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 4.5 billion in 2020 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.4 billion. Find out more at www.lonza.com
