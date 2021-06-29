Campaign Writer: Recruiting Nurses, Sourcing Healthcare Talent, Frustrates HR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Recruiting qualified nurses and healthcare talent is a challenge, which often frustrates any human resources department. Nurses are in high demand across many fields. If you need to recruit nurses or find new healthcare talent for your hospital, medical group, doctors office, or recruiting firm, it can be a time-consuming hiring process. Special sourcing skills are crucial when trying to find the best nursing candidates. The best recruiting strategy for finding nurses and recruiting healthcare professionals is having their personal email address and cell phone number to contact them directly.

It's no surprise that recruiting nurses and finding healthcare talent is still a challenge. The nursing shortage in the United States has been well documented and continues to grow. Recruiting nurses can be difficult for hospitals looking to fill openings. There are often overlooked healthcare hiring strategies that have helped other hospitals and medical groups successfully recruit qualified nursing candidates as we approach the busy summer months.

Nursing Profession in High Demand

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , by 2022, there will be more registered nurse (RN) jobs available than any other healthcare profession. It is estimated that more than 100,000 new nursing jobs will need to be filled per year. Retirement is a big factor. It is anticipated that over 500,000+ RNs will retire heading into 2022. Projections are that at least 1.1 million new RNs are needed for expansion and replacement of healthcare retirees. This is crucial to avoid a nursing shortage.

Shortage of Nurses in Many States a Growing Issue

Every day, nurses are needed in healthcare facilities across the country. This is a growing problem as demand for qualified nurses continues to increase, while recruiting them has become more difficult. Nurses have been leaving the profession in droves due to low wages and overwork. These are contributing factors to the shortage of qualified nursing candidates.

From the past survey compiled by the Bureau of Health Workforce (BHW), a Division of the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), latest figures show a breakdown of the total number of nurses in all 50 states within the U.S. This data includes all nursing titles , and not just limited to only registered nurses (RNs).

3,956,080 Total Nurses in the USA - 50 State Ranking Breakdown (Highest to Lowest)

California, 365,500 Texas, 279,000 Florida, 272,400 New York, 238,300 Pennsylvania, 193,200 Ohio, 184,000 Illinois, 157,400 Michigan, 137,500 North Carolina, 120,600 Massachusetts, 111,500 Georgia, 108,600 Indiana, 97,200 New Jersey, 97,100 Missouri, 92,900 Tennessee, 92,000 Virginia, 89,800 Minnesota, 89,000 Wisconsin, 88,500 Washington, 78,100 Arizona, 75,600 Maryland, 68,300 Colorado, 66,100 Alabama, 62,700 Kentucky, 61,000 Louisiana, 54,000 Connecticut, 52,600 Oregon, 46,500 Iowa, 46,180 Oklahoma, 44,200 Kansas, 42,900 Mississippi, 41,300 South Carolina, 40,600 Arkansas, 36,700 Utah, 33,900 Nevada, 28,400 West Virginia, 26,600 Nebraska, 25,000 New Mexico, 23,200 Maine, 21,500 Hawaii, 20,000 Idaho, 18,800 New Hampshire, 18,400 Delaware, 15,800 Washington DC, 13,000 South Dakota, 12,500 North Dakota, 12,500 Montana, 11,500 Wyoming, 11,500 Rhode Island, 11,000 Vermont, 11,000 Alaska, 10,200

Nursing Annual Salaries: State-by-State for Registered Nurses (RNs)

Where to Find and Source Nursing Candidates?

Some hospitals have begun recruiting international medical graduates and recruiting from other countries due to this shortage in qualified nursing candidates. Hospitals are also finding success by recruiting nurses who already live within a specific geographic region such as nearby military bases where there may be an abundance of qualified personnel.

