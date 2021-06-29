Toyota City, Japan, June 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to May, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.Global Sales- North America (276,000 units, up 50.3 percent year on year)In the U.S., sales were driven by solid sales of light trucks including the Highlander, HEVs including the Venza, and sedans including the Camry and Corolla, and in addition, sales dropped in the same month of the previous year due to effects of COVID-19. As a result, sales in North America were up substantially year-on-year.- China (169,000 units, up 1.5 percent year on year)Sales in China were up year-on-year due to strong sales of the Camry, Corolla, Levin, RAV4, and other models.- Japan (109,000 units, up 31.1 percent year on year)Sales were affected by COVID-19 in May of the previous year while this year, sales of the Harrier, Yaris, and other models were strong. As a result, sales in Japan were up year-on-year.For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.