Dienstag, 29.06.2021
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2021 | 07:53
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Launches ESG Data Hub to Offer Investors Expert-led Sustainability Data

Equileap, Ecogain and Munich Re among partners providing data from launch

LONDON, June 29, 2021, the latest expansion of Nasdaq's growing suite of products aiming to support investors in their sustainable investment decisions. The new platform connects investors with expert-led ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) data sets from leading providers across a wide spectrum of areas, including gender diversity, carbon emissions and climate risk, providing detailed and tangible intelligence on companies' ESG profiles.

Through ESG Data Hub, investors are provided with seamless, consolidated access to information through a single interface. To support transparency and global comparability, all data available in the platform is connected to the Sustainable Development Goalsset out by the United Nations. To optimize data quality, Nasdaq has worked with industry leaders within a wide range of categories across the ESG scope.

Data from the following partners are available through ESG Data Hub: Equileap(Renewable technology).

"This launch reflects a growing interest in ESG data from investors. We are very proud to partner with Nasdaq and provide reliable gender equality data on their new platform," said Diana van Maasdijk, CEO at Equileap. "We know for a fact that companies with a more diverse leadership perform better and are more sustainable. Equileap's gender diversity data helps investors make a difference and a return."

Additional data partners will be added continuously. In addition, data from Nasdaq's proprietary data service Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network will be available through ESG Data Hub.

"Nasdaq ESG Data Hub responds to the growing demand for more specialized and high-quality data, helping investors to make more intelligent and well-founded investment decisions," said James McKeone, VP, Head of European Data at Nasdaq. "Together with our clients and data partners globally, I look forward to continuing building ESG Data Hub, the latest addition to Nasdaq's growing suite of products and services supporting sustainable and inclusive capitalism."

The ESG Data Hub and its partner content is available from today to all investors. For more information, including a full list of data sources, click here.

With the goal to create more sustainable markets everywhere and advance sustainable business practices, Nasdaq's ESG solutions help companies and investors translate purpose into action. The company engages with corporate clients, investors, regulators, influencers, employees and corporates to drive innovation and transparency. As one example, Nasdaq recently announced its acquisition of Puro.earth, a carbon removal marketplace. To read more about Nasdaq's broad and deep engagement to sustainability, visit: www.nasdaq.com/esg

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson
david.augustsson@nasdaq.com
+46 73 449 6135

-NDAQG-


