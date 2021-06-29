Pharmaceutical and Medical Cannabis Leaders Zambon GmbH and Adven GmbH will Drive Medical Cannabis Supporting Treatments for Neurological Therapies

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adven GmbH ("Adven"), has announced a strategic partnership with Zambon GmbH, the German subsidiary of Zambon Spa, an Italian multinational pharmaceutical company, leading in Parkinson's Diseases, Severe Respiratory Diseases and Pain. The aim of the agreement is to make medical cannabis treatments available to patients, with an initial focus on neurological therapies. The first treatment will be launched in Germany in Summer 2021.

"We are delighted to be announcing this partnership with Zambon today, and to be working with a leading pharmaceutical company to create the first European pharmaceutical and medical cannabis partnership; we believe it is testament to our continued commitment to research-led product excellence at Curaleaf International," says Curaleaf International CEO, Antonio Costanzo. "We are looking forward to strengthening our collaboration and the creation of more such partnerships, where relevant pharmaceutical and medical cannabis expertise and excellence can be combined to advance the industry's understanding of medical cannabis for the rapidly growing European patient community."

"Supporting therapies, like medical cannabis, are a meaningful addition to Zambon's European portfolio. Our expertise in neurology and Curaleaf International's knowledge of the pharmaceutical active processes of cannabinoids provide ideal conditions to bring innovative treatment to patients," says Marco Castino, Head of Region Europe in Zambon.

The market for medical cannabis in Germany

Since 2017, cannabis has been approved for therapeutic use in Germany and may be prescribed by doctors for serious illnesses. Germany is Europe's largest market for medical cannabis. It is expected to be worth USD 2.1 billion1 by 2025.

"We are constantly seeking ways to enhance the life of chronically neurologically ill patients with our products. Offering modern therapy approaches, such as co-medication, especially in view of the progression of these clinical pictures, is part of our vision to improve patients' lives," says Dirk Greshake, Zambon GmbH General Manager.

"As strategic partners, we are combining our experience and resources for the benefit of the patient. Together we want to advance the development of high-quality medicinal cannabis and have made it our mission to improve the quality of life of neurological patients who still have symptoms despite conventional therapy. With Zambon's many years of experience as a research company in the field of neurology and Adven GmbH, as part of Curleaf International, Europe's largest vertically integrated medical cannabis company with its comprehensive expertise in the development and production of medicinal cannabis, we believe we have a unique partnership in place to address these patient requirements," explains Julian Vaterrodt, CEO of Adven GmbH.

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) is Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe, Curaleaf International's vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. For more information about Curaleaf International, please visit https://www.curaleafinternational.com/.

About Zambon Spa

Zambon is a multinational pharmaceutical company that focuses on innovation and development with the aim to improve patients' lives. Based on a valuable heritage and strongly focused on the future, its goal is to improve people's health through the development of innovative and quality healthcare solutions. Zambon products are commercialized in 87 countries. The company has 23 subsidiaries in three different continents Europe, America and Asia and owns manufacturing units in Italy, Switzerland, China and Brazil. The company today has a strong focus on the treatment of rare diseases and specialties, on top of respiratory, pain management and women's care. Zambon was established in 1906 in Italy and today counts 2,400 employees all over the world. For further information, please visit zambon.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of Curaleaf International. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Curaleaf International assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

